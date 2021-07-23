ANGELICA — The Allegany County Fair hosted the Youth Dairy Show earlier this week, with Casey Arlig-Hinz of Houghton serving as the judge.
Beginning the show with Junior Showmanship, Morgan Holcomb was first in class followed by Ben Eshelman and Riley Blarr. All juniors received blue-ribbon awards.
In the Intermediate Showmanship division, first blue went to Natalie Burrows, second blue to Emma Bolzan and third blue to Abigail Morton.
For the Senior division, topping the class was Halayna Eddy. Also receiving blue ribbons were Taylor Brokaw and Kelsi Morton.
In the Novice Showmanship division, Bentley Foster, Lindsey Reynolds, Lincoln Reynolds and Jim Eshelman each received a blue ribbon.
Winners in each division received a halter sponsored by SAPUTO. The top two from each divisions competed for Master Showmanship. This year’s winner, Morgan Holcomb, received a director’s chair sponsored by The York Agency's Lester York.
For Reserve Master Showmanship, Bentley Foster received a bag of grooming supplies and cash award from Jefferds Enterprises.
A single participant in Cloverbud Showman, open to youth 5-7 years old, was Lily Morton, receiving a participation ribbon and an award sponsored by Wild Geese Farm.
Following Showmanship, the breed classes were held. Listed by the breed and sponsor, the winners are:
• Ayrshire Senior Champion (Lost Valley Farm): Natalie Burrows
• Ayrshire Reserve Senior Champion (Zane Covert): Morgan Holcomb
• Holstein Senior Champion (Center Vu Farm): Kelsi Morton
• Holstein Reserve Senior Champion (Skyview Farm): Halayna Eddy
• Holstein Best Udder (Jennifer Dunlap Memorial): Kelsi Morton
• Grade Senior Champion (Zane Covert): Emma Bolzan
• Ayrshire Junior Champion (Dave’s Printing): Morgan Holcomb
• Ayrshire Reserve Junior Champion (Skyview Farms): Natalie Burrows
• Holstein Junior Champion (Allegany County Pomona Grange): Riley Blarr
• Holstein Reserve Junior Champion (Lost Valley Farm): Bentley Foster
• Jersey Junior Champion (Allegany County Pomona Grange): Lindsey Reynolds
• Jersey Reserve Junior Champion (Allegany County Farm Bureau): Jim Eshelman
• Brown Swiss Junior Champion (Dave’s Printing): Morgan Holcomb
• Brown Swiss Reserve Junior Champion (Allegany County Farm Bureau): Morgan Holcomb
• Guernsey Junior Champion (The York Agency): Natalie Burrows
• Grade Grand Champion (Reisdorf Bros. Inc.): Kelsi Morton
• Grade Reserve Grand Champion (E.I.E.I.O. Farm): Abigail Morton
• Ayrshire Grand Champion (Windfall Farms): Natalie Burrows
• Ayrshire Reserve Grand Champion (Dave’s Printing): Morgan Holcomb
• Holstein Grand Champion (Missy and Mike Holcomb): Kelsie Morton
• Holstein Reserve Grand Champion (Dave’s Printing): Kaylee Eddy
• Jersey Grand Champion (Shady Lane Farm): Lindsey Reynolds
• Jersey Reserve Grand Champion (Allegany County Farm Bureau): Jim Eshelman
• Brown Swiss Grand Champion (Windfall Farms): Morgan Holcomb
• Brown Swiss Res Grand Champion (Allegany County Farm Bureau): Morgan Holcomb
• Guernsey Junior Champion (Zane Covert): Natalie Burrows
• Supreme Champion (Birds All Dairy): Natalie Burrows
• Best Breed and Owned (Jefferds Livestock): Riley Blarr
• Dairy Herd-1st place: Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
• Club Herd-1st place: Friendship Everlasting 4-H Club
Lynn Bliven, agriculture and natural resources issue leader with Cornell Cooperative Extension, thanked Arlig-Hinz for judging the show and giving encouragement and feedback to the participants.
Arlig-Hinz is an Allegany County 4-H alum, having started showing at the age of 10. She owns and operates Lakeview Genetics with her daughter, Lorelei — they breed and market elite Ayrshire and Jersey cattle.
Arlig-Hinz is also the coach for the New York State 4-H Dairy Judging Team and has judged all across America and Europe.