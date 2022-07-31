Beef show

In the Allegany County Fair Beef Grand Champion Showmanship drive are (from left) Madison Morehouse, Kadin Pierce, Sarah Wilson and Luke Wilson.

 Lynn Bliven

ANGELICA — Several youth exhibitors earned ribbons and awards showing off their beef and sheep projects at the Allegany County Fair last month.

BEEF

Sheep show

Max Peterson (left), the sheep show judge, is shown with Jeffery Wilson (center) with his Reserve Champion and Sarah Wilson with her Grand Champion market lamb.

