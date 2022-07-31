ANGELICA — Several youth exhibitors earned ribbons and awards showing off their beef and sheep projects at the Allegany County Fair last month.
BEEF
In the Senior Showmanship division, Madison Morehouse received a blue ribbon along with a tote bag sponsored by Burch Family Dentist; Kadin Pierce, second, and Ethan Cole also received blue ribbons.
In Junior Showmanship Sarah Wilson topped the class followed by Luke Wilson, Jeffery Wilson, Emma Bolzan, Huntar Hint and Shane Ploetz, with all receiving blue ribbons. Sarah received a bag sponsored In Memory of Sarah Beiler.
Garret Ploetz received a blue ribbon and show harness awarded from Skyview for the Novice Division. Cloverbud Beverly Ploetz received a participation ribbon.
The top from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Sarah Wilson, received a chair sponsored by Mark & Lorraine Stone of Fillmore. Reserve Grand Champion Showman Luke Wilson received a tote bag sponsored by Burch Family Dentist.
Following showmanship, market classes were held, starting with the Dairy Steer exhibited by Huntar Hint and the feeder steer exhibited by Madison Morehouse, with both receiving blue awards.
In Heavy Weight Beef Steer there were two blue ribbon winners exhibited by Kadin Pierce and Sarah Wilson. In the Medium Weight Division, receiving blue ribbons were Kadin Pierce, Luke Wilson, Jeffery Wilson and Shane Ploetz. Both entries in the Lightweight Division exhibited by Shane Ploetz and Ethan Cole received blues.
Grand Champion Market Beef was awarded to the medium weight steer exhibited by Kadin Pierce, who also won Reserve Grand Champion Market beef. He received award banners sponsored by Burch Family Dentist
In the breeding beef division, blue-ribbon stock was exhibited by Emma Bolzan, Kadin Pierce, Garrett Ploetz, Shane Ploetz, Jeffery Wilson, Luke Wilson, and Sarah Wilson. For Grand Champion Female, sponsored by Burch Family Dentist, a chair was awarded to Shane Ploetz. For Reserve Grand Champion Female, sponsored Burch Family Dentist, a tote bag was awarded to Sarah Wilson.
Grand Champion Bull was awarded to Emma Bolzan and Reserve Grand Champion Bull was exhibited by Shane Ploetz. Both bull awards were sponsored by Burch Family Dentist.
This year’s judge for the show was Len Ando of Centerville, owner of Twin Pines Farm where he raises and shows registered Hereford cattle.
SHEEP
In the Senior Showmanship division, Caleb Hilsher received a blue ribbon along with a banner sponsored by Bob & Donna Wilson of Canaseraga
For Junior Showmanship Sarah Wilson topped the class followed by Jeffery Wilson, Luke Wilson, Brendon Wilson, Collin Wilson, Shane Ploetz, Leah Wilson, Jim Eshelman, Drew Wilson and Ben Eshelman, all receiving blue ribbons. Sarah received a banner sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
There were two participants in the novice divisions, with each of these first-year exhibitors awarded a blue ribbon. First blue went to Anna Wilson followed by Garrett Ploetz. Anna received a harness sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
The top from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Jeffery Wilson, and Reserve Grand Champion Showman Caleb Hilsher received awards sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
In the Cloverbud class of youth ages 5-7, Beverly Ploetz, Faith Wilson and Kate Wilson received participation ribbons. The judge commended the great job these young showmen did handling their lambs.
There were three divisions in the market lamb program, starting with heavyweight. Jeffery Wilson, Luke Wilson, Drew Wilson, Sarah Wilson and Caleb Hilsher all received blue ribbons. The intermediate weight blue ribbon class was exhibited by Sarah Wilson, Jeffery Wilson, Garrett Ploetz, Caleb Hilsher and Shane Ploetz. First blue in the lightweight class was exhibited by Anna Wilson followed by Leah Wilson and Garrett Ploetz.
Grand Champion Market Lamb, sponsored by Dave’s Printing of Belmont, was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Lamb, sponsored by Alfred State College, was awarded to Jeffery Wilson.
In the breeding sheep division, Grand Champion Ewe was exhibited by Brendon Wilson. Reserve Grand Champion Ewe was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. Grand Champion Flock was exhibited by Sarah Wilson. These three awards were sponsored by Bob and Donna Wilson.
This year’s judge for the show was Max Peterson, a graduate of Penn State University with a bachelor’s degree in animal science, from Kennedy. He has been raising Hampshire and club lambs for 16 years that compete on a national level.