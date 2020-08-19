BELMONT — With Election Day fast approaching, local officials hope to ease concerns and let voters know when, where and how to make sure their vote counts.
On Tuesday, the Allegany County Board of Elections announced an FAQ for potential voters in this year’s general election, set for Nov. 3.
“We are attempting to calm the waters when it comes to some frequently asked questions from voters,” said Barbara Broughton, a deputy elections commissioner for the county.
Q: Will all of the normal poll sites be open on Election Day?
A: Yes — absolutely. Election hours are 6 a.m. - 9 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Masks will be required, cleaning between voters and limited people in the poll site. The poll workers will have voters beyond capacity wait in their car and brought in as allowed. Inspectors will be trained on exactly what is required. Voters who refuse a mask will be given an option of voting via an affidavit ballot outside the door of the poll site.
Q: Is there still time to register to vote for the election?
A: Yes. Registration is due by the following dates: Oct. 9 — in-person drop off at the BOE office. Mailed registration must be postmarked by that day and received by Oct. 14.
Q: Will all voters automatically receive a ballot for the election?
A: No, not at this time.
Q: Can I request an absentee ballot for Election Day?
A: Yes. Call the Board of Elections at (585) 268-9295 or (585) 268-9294 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. with questions or concerns. This will move the process along quicker.
Q: Once I have completed my voted ballot how should I get it back to the Board of Elections?
A: You have several options:
- Mail it in the provided envelope (you will need to provide postage)
- Bring to the Board of Elections, 8 Willets Ave., Belmont, during business hours- this can be done by you, a trusted family member or friend. The ballot will be signature-verified and logged in, then locked in a bipartisan room with dual locks.
- Bring to any poll site during the hours of 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Nov. 3. You can also drop off at the Board of Elections between the hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Q: Where and when do I early vote?
A: Early Voting hours begin Saturday, Oct. 24, at the board of elections offices, 8 Willets Ave., Belmont. Dates and times are:
- Oct 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Oct. 26: 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Oct. 27: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 28: 8:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
- Oct. 29: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 30: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Oct. 31: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
If you choose to early vote, keep in mind all COVID-19 precautions will be taken. Masks will be required, cleaning between voters and limited people in the poll site. The board will have extras wait in their car & bring in as allowed.
Q: Do I need an appointment for early voting?
A: No, you do not need an appointment with the Board of Elections.
Q: Will there be lines on Election Day?
A: Plan on extra time on Election Day. The Presidential Election always has a higher voter turnout. This year we also have our Inspector cleaning between each voter to ensure the safety of our Allegany County Voters so there will be delays. Please be patient & remember the Inspectors did not make the rules they are just doing their job!
Races on all ballots in the county this year include president of the United States, 23rd Congressional District, 57th state Senate, 148th state Assembly and county judge.
Other town and village races include:
- Amity: Justice, 4-year term
- Village of Andover: Justice, 4-year term
- Angelica: Justice, 4-year term
- Village of Angelica: Justice, 4-year; Trustees (2) 2-year terms
- Caneadea: Councilman (to fill vacancy), 1-year term
- Cuba: Justice (2) 4-year term
- Friendship: Councilman (to fill vacancy), 1-year term
- Grove: Councilman (to fill vacancy
- ) 3-year term
- Hume: Town clerk/collector (to fill vacancy)
- Independence: Justice, 4-year term
- Rushford: Justice, 4-year term
- Village of Wellsville: Mayor, 4-year term; Trustee (2) 4-year terms, Justice, 4-year term
- West Almond: Clerk (to fill vacancy), 1-year term