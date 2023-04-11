BELMONT — Allegany County will hold its free electronic waste recycling drop-off for all county households from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 22 at the Belmont Transfer Station, 6006 County Road 48.
Accepted household items include computers, monitors, hard drives, printers, plugs and cords, TVs, VCRs and DVD players.
Not accepted are batteries; media such as CDs and VHS tapes; large appliances; refrigerators or ovens; fluorescent bulbs, printer cartridges; smoke detectors; small appliances or cell phones. E-waste from businesses, schools and other organizations cannot be accepted.
Please remain in your vehicle at all times while all electronic waste will be unloaded for you.
For questions or more information, call the Allegany County Department of Public Works at (585) 268-7282.