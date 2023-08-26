BELMONT — Allegany County District II legislators will hold their district meeting from 6-7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11 at the Amity Town Hall on Schuyler Street.
The meeting is being held for general discussion of mutual problems and interests. All are welcome to attend, even those who live outside District II.
If there are any specific topics you would like to have addressed, let one of your District II legislators know, and they will try to provide a speaker for a future meeting.
District II includes the towns of Amity, Clarksville, Cuba, Friendship, New Hudson and Ward. Its legislators are Gretchen Hanchett, Dwight “Mike” Healy and John D. Ricci.