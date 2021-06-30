BELMONT — In a sign that COVID-19 is becoming a memory, Allegany County health officials will no longer be updating their online database daily.
Throughout the pandemic, Allegany County Department of Health officials have been updating the COVID-19 statistics on a daily basis — a practice ending next week after 16 months.
Starting Tuesday — no update is expected Monday due to the Independence Day holiday observance — and then every Monday/Tuesday thereafter, Allegany County will update the data on a weekly basis. To access the dashboard, visit www.alleganyco.com and click on the blue COVID-19 Data Dashboard button.
The data available on the dashboard includes the total number of new cases each day, total number of individuals under quarantine, information regarding vaccinations, and information on the past week’s worth of data.
Almost daily updates have come from Belmont on the state of the pandemic in the county, reaching back to the first reported case in March. Early on, daily press releases were issued. On Feb. 11, the county discontinued the daily releases, instead directing the public to an online dashboard compiling information on weekdays.
“The positive case counts are continuing to slow, and we thank the community for their efforts throughout the pandemic to help keep our residents safe and healthy,” said Theresa Moore, supervising public health educator for the department. “We hope this trend continues in the right direction, and you can do your part by getting yourself vaccinated.”
Two upcoming community clinics will be held next week, officials said. For vaccine information or to schedule an appointment, call (585) 268-9250 and press #4.
Wednesday — 4-6 p.m., Whitesville Fire Hall. Second dose Aug. 4. https://tinyurl.com/whitesvillenyvaccine
Friday — 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., County Office Building, Belmont. Second dose July 30. https://tinyurl.com/ACDOHpfizer7-9
AS OF WEDNESDAY, no new COVID-19 cases have been reported since Friday. To date, 3,610 cases have been reported, including 3,552 recoveries. There have been 87 deaths reported by the state among county residents, and 57 people were within the county’s borders at the time of their deaths.
By 3 p.m., nine residents were in quarantine or isolation — down from 14 on Tuesday. To date, 13,214 such orders have been issued. Individuals who are fully vaccinated are not bound to quarantine in many exposure cases.
The state reported that as of Wednesday morning, 37.2% of county residents had received at least one vaccine dose, including 44.3% of all adults. There were also 16,191 people with a completed vaccine series — 34.9% of the county’s population.
The county remains the lowest in the state for the number of residents to have received at least one dose. Statewide, 57.7% of residents have received at least one dose, including 69.4% of adults. The percentage of residents having received completed vaccine series rose to 52.7%, with 63.8% of adults having been vaccinated fully.
The statewide data does not include those vaccinated through federal programs, such as the Department of Defense, the Bureau of Prisons, or the Department of Veterans Affairs. Including that data, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that 53.9% of all New York residents have been fully vaccinated, including 65.2% of adults.