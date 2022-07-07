BELMONT — Allegany County health officials noted they are monitoring increases in monkeypox in the state despite no local cases being reported.
In a release on Thursday, officials reported that county residents should stay informed about the viral infection that, while not usually causing serious illness, can result in hospitalization or death.
While no cases have been reported locally, one case has been reported on the eastern end of the Southern Tier. As of Thursday, the state Department of Health reported 153 cases in the state. Of those, one was in Chemung County. Other cases include 141 in New York City, six in Westchester County, three in Suffolk County and one each in Rockland and Sullivan counties.
“Anyone can get monkeypox; however, based on the current outbreak, certain populations are being affected by monkeypox more than others,” officials said in the release. “Some people may be at higher risk for severe outcomes if they contract Monkeypox, including those with weakened immune systems, elderly, young children under 8 years of age, and those who are pregnant.”
Symptoms of monkeypox include rashes, bumps, or blisters that may appear on, around the genitals or in other areas such as hands, feet, chest, or face. These may be similar in appearance to common sexually transmitted infections and other common skin ailments like poison ivy exposure. Flu-like symptoms, such as fever, headache, muscle aches, chills, and fatigue, may also occur before or after the rash appears, or not at all.
Monkeypox spreads through close, physical contact between individuals, including direct contact with sores or an individual who has the disease; respiratory droplets or oral fluids from someone with Monkeypox, particularly for those who have close contact with someone or are around them for a long period; or through contact with objects or fabrics like clothing, bedding and towels used by someone with Monkeypox.
Residents are encouraged to contact their healthcare provider if they experience symptoms; ask sexual partners about rashes or other symptoms consistent with monkeypox; and avoid skin-to-skin contact with someone who has a rash or other related symptoms.
If you have additional questions, please contact the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 or you may find additional resources at www.health.ny.gov/monkeypox.