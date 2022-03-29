BELMONT — Crime victims and those who help them were recognized for their commitment to helping and changing the lives of countless survivors of criminal acts in Allegany County.
The awards program is organized each year by Shannon Ozzella, who has worked for nearly 30 years to help people who are society’s most vulnerable, those who have been victims of crime. She is the crime victims coordinator for the Allegany County District Attorney’s Office and many times one of the first non-threatening faces victims see.
Ozzella presented four awards during a ceremony on Friday.
An award for leadership was presented to Sheriff Rick Whitney, who will retire at the end of the year.
“The sheriff has allowed me to have these ceremonies (at the sheriff's office) every year and I've had several trainings here, too ... and although I'm sad to see him retire I'm happy for him just the same, so it is my honor to present this award to Sheriff Rick Whitney," Ozzella said.
An award for bravery was presented to a child whose case is still pending.
“Anyone in my line of work will tell you that any cases where the child is a victim are the absolute worst," Ozzella said. "This young lady is by far one of the most amazing kids I've ever met.
"This child is the epitome of brave," Ozzella added. "First telling her teacher what had happened to her, then telling a forensic interviewer what happened. Then having to have a forensic medical exam and later giving a video testimony for the grand jury. The whole time she never complained once I find this absolutely astounding.”
The next award was for law enforcement and was presented to Officer PJ Sherman.
A 21-year veteran of law enforcement, Sherman works for the Wellsville Police Department and as a part-time officer for police departments in Willing, Andover, Independence and Belmont.
He was awarded the Top Cop prize for 15 consecutive years and he serves as a police instructor in several areas. A U.S. Marine Corps veteran who served in the Gulf War, Sherman is also a member of the Whitesville Fire Department and past chief, a member of the Independence emergency squad and past lieutenant and captain, and an EMT. He is a life member of the VFW and American Legion.
“I've known PJ for many years, and he is an outstanding police officer," Ozzella said. "He may be this tough, all-business kind of guy, but to see him with a victim is completely different.”
Two awards were given in memorial for the those who most represent the ideals of Lori Burden and Tom Fuoco.
Burden, who passed away in 2017, worked for the office of Child Protective Services for many years.
The 2022 Lori Burden Memorial Award recipient is Heather Mekkelson, who has worked for ACCORD Corp. for six years, starting as a Head Start teacher, then serving Head Start enrollment manager and home-based teacher before becoming a domestic violence CPS family advocate.
“I’ve worked on a lot of cases with Heather and she always goes above and beyond the call of duty," Ozzella said. "I know I can call her anytime and she will be there. I know Lori would, approve, of my choosing Heather for this award.”
The second award was given in honor of former Assistant District Attorney Tom Fuoco, for those who show pride in their work and who work hard to do a great job.
The award recipient, Scott Cicirello, was appointed Allegany County undersheriff in 2021. He has more than 28 years of law enforcement experience. He has worked as a police officer with the Wellsville, Cuba, Alfred, Salamanca and Andover police departments and served as chief of police for both Alfred and Salamanca.
He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy and the FBI Executive Leadership School. He was a trooper and investigator with the New York State Police in Amity and Binghamton. He retired from the NYSP in 2020 and worked for the Allegany County District Attorney's office as an investigator until 2021.
Cicirello also served as an EMT with the Wellsville and Cuba volunteer fire departments and was a member of the Wellsville Rescue Squad and served as a dispatcher with the Wellsville PD. He also has served as a youth coach in Wellsville for baseball in wrestling. His father was Jim Cicirello, former chief of the Wellsville PD.
“This is the second time that I'm giving this award in Tom Fuoco's memory and I know he would approve of my choice," Ozzella said. "Scott said he didn't think he deserved it, but he is very humble. I have no doubt that anyone who knows him would disagree that he is most deserving of this award.”