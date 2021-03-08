BELMONT — Allegany County no longer has the worst COVID-19 vaccination record in the state.
As of Monday morning, the state Department of Health reported 6,767 county residents had received at least one vaccine dose — 14.6% of the county’s population, up from 10.9% on Friday.
The increase is credited to a 500-shot clinic held Friday at Genesee Valley Central School, as well as the 3,500-shot clinic being run over five days at Jamestown Community College’s in campus in Olean.
Of all vaccines received by county residents, 1,900 first doses were administered by the county Department of Health, while 603 second doses were administered by the department.
Trailing the rest of the state consistently until this weekend, Allegany County jumped ahead of five counties in terms of percentage of population to receive at least one dose of vaccine.
Neighboring Steuben County recorded a percentage of 13.4%, while Orleans County along Lake Ontario recording 13.5%.
The county is still below the state average, which was 18.8% Monday morning, with 9.4% of the state with a completed vaccine series. The county also lags the other four counties in Western New York. Erie County leads the region at 19.2%.
Kings County — the borough of Brooklyn — and Bronx County reported rates of 13.3%, the lowest in the state. Hamilton County, with just 4,434 people living entirely within the borders of Adirondack Park, reported a rate of 48.1% to lead the state.
More good news was also reported Monday, with county health officials reporting the backlog of those on waiting lists for the vaccines has dropped significantly.
“We would like residents to know the Allegany County waiting list for those age 65 and over is down to the last 100-200 individuals,” said Theresa Moore, public health educator with the department. “We are looking for residents age 65 and over, interested in the COVID-19 vaccine, to add to this waiting list.”
The health department, as well as the Office for the Aging, have been maintaining an centralized waiting list coordinating with locally owned pharmacies, hospitals, and clinics.
For those seeking to get on the waiting list, visit www.alleganyco.com or call the Allegany County Office for the Aging at (585) 268-9390 or the Allegany County Department of Health at (585) 268-9250 press #4 for assistance.
COVID-19 CASE COUNTS rose again over the weekend, and one new death due to the virus was recorded.
Officials reported three new cases on Monday, bringing the total to date to 2,987. Since Friday — figures on the county’s website were not updated Saturday or Sunday — cases had risen by 13.
To date, 2,897 have recovered, 82 have died and nine are still active cases.
The number of residents in quarantine and isolation also dropped over the weekend. As of Monday, 149 residents were in quarantine, down from 203 on Friday. In total, 10,781 quarantines or isolations have been ordered.