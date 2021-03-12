BELMONT — A new milestone was hit Friday as the 3,000th COVID-19 case was reported in Allegany County.
County health officials reported five new cases Friday afternoon, bringing the total to 3,004 roughly a year into the pandemic.
Of the cases reported Friday, seven are active, 2,915 resulted in recoveries, and 82 deaths have been reported.
Officials reported 143 active quarantines or isolations — down from more than 1,000 a day during the peak of the pandemic. To date, 10,850 quarantines or isolations have been ordered.
COVID-19 CASES PEAKED in the fall, coming in at numbers in a single day than were recorded in some months earlier in the pandemic.
The county broke 100 cases on Sept. 18 — taking six months since the first case was reported. However, the county hit 200 cases on Oct. 15, less than a month later. The 300th case was reported Oct. 24 — nine days later. The 400th case was reported Nov. 3, 10 days later; and the 500th just four days later on Nov. 7.
That total doubled by the end of the month. The 1,000th case was reported Nov. 26, eight months into the pandemic.
The second 1,000, however, took 38 days. On Jan. 6, the 2,000th case was reported amid a surge that dwarfed that seen nationally in the early days of the pandemic. It took 65 days to hit 3,000.
MORE RESIDENTS continue to receive vaccines against the disease, but numbers are still below the state average.
State health officials report that 7,581 county residents have received at least one vaccine dose — 16.3% of the county’s population. While not the lowest percentage in the state, the county has consistently been in the bottom five across the state.
By comparison, 21% of state residents have received at least one dose.
In terms of a completed inoculation, 4,209 county residents have received a complete vaccine series — about 9.1% of the population. Meanwhile, 10.7% of state residents have a complete vaccine series.