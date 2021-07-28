BELMONT — Seven new COVID-19 cases were recorded over the past week, Allegany County officials reported.
The cases came from 401 tests, Department of Health officials reported. As of Sunday, 3,626 cases have been reported, with 3,563 recoveries reported. Over the past two weeks, an average of one new case was reported per day — 14 in total.
State officials report 87 deaths.
County officials discontinued daily reporting on July 6, replacing regular updates of its online dashboard with a weekly release.
In his daily release, Gov. Andrew Cuomo reported no new cases on Wednesday, but indicated 3,576 positive cases — or 13 more than the county reported on Sunday. It is not clear if the state and county use different methods for compiling the data.
State health officials report 38.3% of county residents — 17,804 people — have received at least one vaccine dose — the lowest in the state, and more than 20 points behind the 601% of New Yorkers who have received at least one shot. Across the county, 16,773 residents have been fully vaccinated, or 36.1%. That remains the lowest in the state, lagging more than 20 points behind the state percentage.