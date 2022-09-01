BELMONT — Several cases were reported by the Allegany County District Attorney's Office.
- Cindi Music, no address given, was sentenced July 5 to four years in state prison and two years of post-release supervision. She pleaded guilty March 14 to third-degree attempted criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class C felony.
- Jason Carpenter of Belmont pleaded guilty on Wednesday to second-degree attempted burglary, a class D felony. He was sentenced to five years probation with six months of electronic home monitoring.