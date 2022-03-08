BELMONT — Allegany County District Attorney Keith Slep announced Tuesday that Bradly J. Adams of Black Creek was arraigned on a grand jury indictment Monday on charges of second-degree assault, a class D felony; and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident at the Allegany County Jail. Adams was previously indicted on Jan. 5. He is being held on bail.

 

