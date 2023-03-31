BELMONT — Brian J. Learn of Bolivar was sentenced in Allegany County Court Wednesday to three years in state prison for assault on a police officer, a class C felony, and resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor.
Learn was also sentenced to five years of post-release supervision relating to the incident in which he resisted arrest and caused injury to an officer, according to District Attorney Keith A. Slep's office.
During the sentencing hearing, 1st Assistant District Attorney Ian M. Jones stated that violence against law enforcement "will not be tolerated in Allegany County and the people will pursue incarceration for charges that involve acts of violence toward police."
In another case, Cody A. Hogue of Belmont was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree assault, a class D felony, following a fight within the Allegany County Jail, which allegedly resulted in the injury to another inmate.
Kyle Yaglowski 0f Wellsville was indicted for grand larceny in the second-degree stemming from an incident on July 29 in which Yaglowski allegedly stole a vehicle from a driveway in the village of Wellsville.
The defendant will be arraigned on the indictment in county court on April 13.