BELMONT — Another accolade has been received by Allegany County for its comprehensive plan efforts.
The New York Planning Federation Comprehensive Plan Award was awarded to Allegany County recently, county officials reported, for the latest update of the county comprehensive plan, “Our Vision, Our Mission: Outlook 2030,” which was approved in 2019.
On Monday, the Allegany County Board of Legislators also commended the planning staff for the effort.
"We're very proud that Allegany County has been recognized with this award," said board Chairman Curt Crandall, R-Belfast, noting that the 2013 revision of the plan received the same award. "I think that it allows Allegany County to stand out in a very unique way."
The latest revision of the 5,000-page document was approved in September 2019. Originally created and approved by the county legislature in 2008 with a 2013 update, Allegany County’s Comprehensive Plan provides a framework for growth and development objectives and strategies, and helps ensure appropriate provision of community services. Action areas encompassed in the 2019 revision of the plan include Economic Development; Community and Rural Character; Infrastructure; and Government.
"When it's updated ... it's interesting to look back and see what was accomplished," Crandall said, adding he was also proud that the project was done mostly by volunteers, as opposed to six-figure consultants being hired like at many counties across the state.
Kier Dirlam, director of planning for the county, credited the efforts of committee members and staff for updating the document so it could be of more use to agencies for planning purposes.
"This time, they tore it apart so much we completely reorganized it," Dirlam said. "That was a good two years of their lives."
All of the review work was done in-house, Dirlam said, with committee members going line-by-line through the document.
“This is not a 5-minute project by any stretch of the imagination,” he said, noting public hearings, GIS mapping and photography were just some of the duties performed by staff and the volunteer committee.
The committee was chaired by Charles Jessup, with additional committee members Gary Barnes, Edward Eicher, Rich Ewell, Aaron Dale Foster, Jon Gorton, Lee Gridley, Michael Johnsen, John Ricci, and Debra Root.
Dirlam was aided by Angela McKay, assistant director of economic development and planning; Michelle Denhoff, planning and development specialist; and Craig Clark, executive director of the Allegany County Industrial Development Agency.
The plan can be found online at www.alleganyco.com/departments/planning/reports.