BELMONT — Allegany County officials have halted river traffic under the County Route 26 bridge just east of Belfast, citing safety concerns.
The bridge was closed in January to auto and pedestrian traffic. Dean Scholes, the county's superintendent of of the Department of Public Works, said the bridge is extremely unstable, and it is not safe to canoe, kayak, fish, swim or walk under the structure.
New signs have been installed at both the Belfast River Access Site and the Transit Bridge River Access Site warning that paddling river users not to go under the bridge. Additional signs have also been placed upstream of the Belfast River Access Site instructing paddlers to leave the stream at that point.
Currently there is not a good portage point immediately north of the bridge to get back on the river. Scholes said the county is working on determining if a temporary new river entrance can be installed north of the bridge, but that assessment is not completed.
"This is an unsafe situation," the county stated in a press release. "No one should cross the CR 26 Bridge as a pedestrian or on any type of vehicle. Anyone who enters on or under the bridge is trespassing on County property and places themselves at risk of injury or death.
"Allegany County asks that everyone please stay safe and stay away from CR 26 Bridge until further notice."
TOWN OF HUME ROAD TO CLOSE
Higgins Creek Road between the CR 3 and Weaver Road intersections, in the Town of Hume, will be closed July 11 for approximately 10 weeks so the county forces can replace a bridge deck.
There will not be an onsite detour and motorists are encouraged to find alternate routes.