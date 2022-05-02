More than a dozen Allegany County churches and Christian organizations are joining together next Thursday for rotating one-hour community gatherings for this year’s National Day of Prayer.
Ukraine also will be on the minds of many of those attending the annual observance this year, held the first Thursday in May, this year on May 5, throughout the United States.
The national tradition, created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the U.S. Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman. invites people of all faiths to pray for the nation.
A coordinating task force says the National Day of Prayer exists to “communicate with every individual the need for personal repentance and prayer, to create appropriate materials, and to mobilize the Christian community to intercede for a.m.erica’s leaders and its fa.m.ilies.”
The group represents a Judeo-Christian expression of the national observance, “based on our understanding that this country was birthed in prayer and in reverence for the God of the Bible.”
Community residents are invited to attend one or more of the sessions at:
- 6:30 a.m. — Knights Creek Church, 2987 Knight Creek Road (County Road 9), Scio.
- 8 a.m. — Wellsville First United Methodist Church, 79 Madison St.
- 9 a.m.— Gil’s Hills Ministries house, 2478 Brown Road, Wellsville.
- 10a.m. — Wellsville Bible Church, 2908 Andover Road (State Route 417 E.).
- 11 a.m. — Mission Genesee Valley Hope Center, 1147 Bolivar Road No. 5 (State Route 417 W.), Wellsville.
- Noon — Riverside Assembly of God, 3218 Riverside Drive (State Route 19 N.), Wellsville.
- 1 p.m. — Wellsville Salvation Army, 25 Pearl St.
- 2 p.m. — The Presbyterian Church of Wellsville, 68 N. Main St.
- 3 p.m. — Almond Community Church, 11 Main St.
- 4 p.m. — Brookside Wesleyan Church, 3469 Andover Road (State Route 417 E.), Wellsville.
- 5 p.m. — Yorks Corners Mennonite Church, 3350 County Road 29, Wellsville.
- 6 p.m. — First Baptist Church of Andover, 14 Elm Street.
- 7 p.m. — Hallsport Christian Church, 2182 Stout Road, Wellsville.
Additional information on the National Day of Prayer is available at https—//bit.ly/3vLelFz.