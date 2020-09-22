ANGELICA — Members of more than 25 churches and local ministries from throughout Allegany County are coming together to pray through Monday.
It began with a kick-off event Friday evening when 50 leaders and prayer intercessors met at Angelica Park Circle, the geographic center of the county.
Two shofars were blown on this, the Jewish New Year, also known as the Day of Trumpets. The gathering represents a new beginning, a call for God's people to return to Him and repent, pastors said.
Participants then moved indoors to the nearby Angelica Baptist Church for an extended time of prayer.
The prayer gatherins — or "10 Days” — is a global movement of prayer, fasting and repentance (www.10days.net).
For more information, contact Nate Olcott at (585) 307-9516.
A second countywide prayer event is planned for 6 p.m. Saturday at Angelica Park Circle. Bring lawn chairs and dress appropriately for the weather.