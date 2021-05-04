BELMONT — With COVID-19 cases increasing in Allegany County the past few days, the Department of Public Health urged residents to remain diligent about wearing masks, social distancing, washing hands and getting a COVID-19 vaccine.
While the county reported single-digit new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (7), April 30 through Monday saw a total of 55 new cases, a higher number for a four-day period than has been seen in recent weeks.
"We are also seeing an increase in positive cases in a younger population, including cases severe enough to be hospitalized," the department said in a press statement on Tuesday.
The county's seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus had increased to 2.5%, according to the latest figure posted by the state Department of Health. That figure had been below 1% for several weeks.
The recent increase of positive cases was attributed to spread through family members and family gatherings.
"As the weather is getting warmer, summer events are being scheduled, people are traveling again and businesses are opening up," the department said. "We are asking county residents to help us stop the spread of COVID-19. ACDOH is asking county residents to continue having small events with those in your household."
The department offered some activities residents might want to consider to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in Allegany County:
• Get everyone who is age 16 and over in a household vaccinated.
• Encourage extended family, co-workers, friends, neighbors and those in your community to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
• Be sure to get the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
• Be aware that you need 14 days after your last vaccination to have full vaccine coverage.
• Attend outdoor events remembering to wear a mask and keep a social distance, especially if unvaccinated.
• Continue to use social media to contact family and friends who do not live in your household.
• Have a virtual dinner and share recipes with friends and family so everyone can enjoy their favorites.
• Shop online rather than in-person, or use curbside pickup.
• Watch sports events and movies from home.
• Ensure that if anyone has symptoms of COVID-19 or comes in contact with a positive case they isolate and get tested for COVID.
• Always, when shopping in a store, wear a mask covering your nose and mouth, keep a social distance of 6 feet, use hand sanitizer and try to shop when the stores are not as busy.
"All of these suggestions will help protect your family, relatives, friends, neighbors, co-workers, the elderly and staff and students in your local school," health officials said.
General COVID-19 questions may be directed to the health department at (585) 268-9250.
ACROSS NEW YORK, the number of new COVID cases continued falling Monday, reaching another new low since Nov. 3. New cases Monday totaled 2,173, down from 2,200 on Sunday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo's office reported.
The state reported another 96,747 test results Monday. The statewide percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus was 2.25%.
COVID hospitalizations rose 34 Monday to 2,573, but they remained at their lowest level in months and were down 611 over the last week.
Another 39 people in New York died Monday due to COVID, increasing the state's reported death toll to 42,129.
The positive test rate’s seven-day statewide average Monday was 1.76%, down from 1.79% the day before. Monday’s seven-day average was the lowest since Nov. 5, Cuomo’s office said.
In Western New York, the seven-day average for positivity in testing for the virus fell to 3.23%, although that remained the highest rate of any of the state's 10 regions.