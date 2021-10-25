BELMONT Z— Due to changes in staff at the Allegany County Department of Health (ACDOH), the November routine immunization clinics will be canceled.
The routine immunization clinics offer vaccines including but not limited to: tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, measles, mumps, rubella, varicella, polio, etc.
The dates of the canceled clinics are Nov. 9, 16 and 29. Someone from the ACDOH clinic will call and reschedule anyone who has an appointment on these dates.
Pharmacies and healthcare providers throughout Allegany County continue to offer vaccinations. ACDOH encourages residents to visit their local pharmacy or healthcare provider for needed immunizations.
ACDOH apologizes for any inconvenience this causes as they understand how vitally important routine immunizations can be. If you are having trouble locating a vaccine provider, please contact their office at (585) 268-9250 for assistance.