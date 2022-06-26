BELVIDERE — Thirteen area boys left for a week-long boot camp in democracy Sunday morning as they boarded a bus for the American Legion’s 2022 Boys State at SUNY Morrisville.
Shane Davidson Lucien Floretto, and Cameron Heinig, all of Alfred-Almond; Hunter Hill, Cooper Hosley and Taylor Moore of Friendship; Ethan Jones, Noah Marten and Benjamin Kisel of Bolivar; Dominic Mara of Belmont; Mitchell Ward and Henry Decker of Fillmore and Gavin Cutler of Whitesville will join more than 1,000 other boys from across the state to participate in this program for males between their junior and senior years in high school.
Skip Merrick of the Wellsville American Legion and a counselor at the camp said the purpose of Boys State is to develop leadership and pride in American citizenship, promote a keen interest in the detailed study of government, develop a full understanding of American traditions and a loyalty to the state of America, motivate young citizens to maintain our form of government, inculcate a sense of individual obligation to the community, state and nation and safeguard and transmit to posterity the principle of justice, freedom and democracy.
To learn how democracy works at Boys State 10 counties will be formed, each with three cities of approximately 36 boys each.
Through elections they will form a government. It is designed to mirror the structure and operations of state government, while providing training in practical citizenship, leadership, and character development through a non-partisan perspective.
A counselor is assigned to each city, assisting in the establishment of the offices needed to run a municipality and county. Unique to New York state, there will also be a U.S. Marine assigned to each county who will teach the boys to march in formation, to get to and from events and prepare them for the final ceremony. ROTC and U.S. Military Academy cadets from West Point will also assist with daily duties.
The boys will also participate in leisure activities including baseball, basketball, tennis and a band.
Many notable men have attended Boys State throughout its 85 years. From New York alone, former Gov. George Pataki, Dr. Nick Sallese, professor at St. John’s University and Sen. David Valesky have all attended.
From across the country notable alumni such as former President Bill Clinton attended Boys State in the early 1960s where he met and shook hands with President John F. Kennedy.
Alumni also include Neil Armstrong, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Bon Jovi, Chris Christie, Michael Jordan, Ajit Pai and Dick Cheney.
The boys will return next Saturday.
To participate in Boys State, boys file applications in their school districts. American Legion Post committees interview each candidate and select those best qualified. Candidates are chosen with regard to seriousness, industriousness, initiative, influence, concern of others, responsibility, emotional stability and interest in government, Each American Legion pays the costs for each boy they sponsor.
County American Legion Commander Calvin Schierer who was on hand for the boy’s departure said, “If you can have an experience that makes you stand a little taller and makes you a little more confident it’s a good thing and that’s what Boys State does for our boys.”
The American Legion Auxiliary has sponsored a Girls State since 1942.