BELMONT — The Allegany County Board of Election hereby announced extended business hours and early voting periods for the Nov. 8 election.
Business hours on Oct. 24, 26, and Nov. 1 and 3 will be extended until 7 p.m. at the Board of Elections office, 8 Willets Ave.
Early voting will be held at the Board of Elections office, and at the Wellsville village office, 23 N. Main St.
- Oct. 29 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 30 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 1 — 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Nov. 2 — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 3 — 8:30 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Nov. 4 — 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 5 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Nov. 6 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 29 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 30 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Oct. 31 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 1 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 2 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 3 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 4 — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Nov. 5 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Nov. 6 — 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com.)