BELMONT — The Allegany County Board of Election hereby announced extended business hours and early voting periods for the Nov. 8 election.

Business hours on Oct. 24, 26, and Nov. 1 and 3 will be extended until 7 p.m. at the Board of Elections office, 8 Willets Ave.

