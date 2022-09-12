Association for the Blind

Kitty Kirsch demonstrates items the Allegany County Office for the Blind and Visually Handicapped has for loan at their office.

 Kathryn Ross/Olean Times Herald

WELLSVILLE — Anyone looking for the Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Handicapped can find it two doors down from its former location at 26 Jefferson St.

But for those who haven’t looked for it yet, the association held an informational fair Monday to let people know what is available from them in general and locally to help them see and live. Several organizations participated in the two-hour event including the Office for the Aging, Jones Memorial Hospital, David A. Howe Library, United Way, VNA, NY Connects and vendors like ALPHA Sensory and Low Vison specialist Dr. John Rundquist, who makes monthly visits to the association’s office.

Vision goggles

Pete Andolina of Alpha Sensory wears goggles, which bring far-off concert stages or sports events into focus, during an informational fair hosted by the Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

