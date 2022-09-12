As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
...A heavy shower will impact portions of southeastern Cattaraugus
County through 1100 PM EDT...
At 1003 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a heavy shower over
Allegany, or near Olean, moving northeast at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Heavy rain.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Heavy rains could cause flooding.
Locations impacted include...
Olean, Allegany State Park, Allegany, St. Bonaventure, Hinsdale,
Great Valley, Carrollton, Humphrey and Vandalia.
This includes Interstate 86 between exits 23 and 25, and near exit
27.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to
localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Kitty Kirsch demonstrates items the Allegany County Office for the Blind and Visually Handicapped has for loan at their office.
Pete Andolina of Alpha Sensory wears goggles, which bring far-off concert stages or sports events into focus, during an informational fair hosted by the Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired.
WELLSVILLE — Anyone looking for the Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Handicapped can find it two doors down from its former location at 26 Jefferson St.
But for those who haven’t looked for it yet, the association held an informational fair Monday to let people know what is available from them in general and locally to help them see and live. Several organizations participated in the two-hour event including the Office for the Aging, Jones Memorial Hospital, David A. Howe Library, United Way, VNA, NY Connects and vendors like ALPHA Sensory and Low Vison specialist Dr. John Rundquist, who makes monthly visits to the association’s office.
Kitty Kirsh, spokesperson for the Association for the Blind, explained that the fair was being held to acquaint the public with the services offered at the office.
“We have a lot of new items and programs that we are able to offer,” she said.
One of those new services is a loan program that allows blind or visually impaired to borrow items such as electronic devices to help them see and live a more normal life. Through a grant the association is able to offer the program allowing people to borrow items that enhance and enlarge printed materials — and keep them for as long as they need them.
The association also has several devices to share or purchase, including implements for cooking, watching, listening to books, housekeeping and dressing that make daily life for the blind or visually impaired easier.
Pete Andolina of Alpha Sensory displayed the very latest in low-vision technology with items designed to enhance activities from attending a play, concert, or sporting event to reading signs, books, and other printed materials.
Demonstrating a pair of goggles he explained they will allow people to see what is happening on a stage or sports field. He also offered handheld devices which will read handheld, printed materials.
Rundquist, who evaluates individuals who have been referred to him, helps those with vision loss who cannot be helped through glasses, treatment, or surgery. He displayed items as simple as a telescopic lens embedded in the glasses lens that will help with seeing objects in the distance.
At the David A. Howe Library display table library director Nik Gunning explained that the library has audio tapes and large print books available as well as a machine which enlarges printed materials.
The association cannot only put those with visual problems in touch with the many services offered by agencies throughout the county it can also help those wanting to obtain a Guiding Eyes canine.
“We can put the visually handicapped in touch with people and agencies who can make their lives easier,” Kirsch said.
The office for the Allegany County Association for the Blind or Visually Handicapped is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at its Jefferson Street office; (585) 593-2023 or blind4@verizon.net
