ALLEGANY — More than a hundred Allegany community members gathered at the Town Hall Park in the village Monday morning to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for the nation.
Representatives from Allegany’s local veterans organizations celebrated Memorial Day with a ceremony at the park’s war veterans memorial that included words of remembrance from veteran leaders, laying of wreaths, a poetry recitation, a three-volley salute and “Taps.”
Patriotic music was played by members of the Allegany-Limestone High School Band.
Several high school students were also recognized with awards and scholarships by the veterans organizations.