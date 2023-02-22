Allegany County will receive $6 million to strengthen emergency communications and interoperability infrastructure used by local first responders.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the funding through the Statewide Interoperable Communications Grant targeted program. More than $60 million has been awarded to 14 counties through the program, administered by the New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services.
The program provides funding to enhance public safety through improving and modernizing infrastructure, addressing communications deficiencies, implementing national interoperability channels, and boosting regional connectivity between counties and systems.
"When disaster strikes, New York must be ready," Hochul said. "This grant funding is critical to modernizing our emergency communication systems to ensure that our brave first responders have the resources and data they need to keep the community and themselves safe during an emergency."
Interoperability gives first responders the ability to share information and data in real time during an emergency. The SICG targeted program is a non-competitive grant program designed to improve the status of land mobile radio interoperability for New York's public safety agencies.
Funding is distributed to eligible applicants that have insufficient coverage or infrastructure on national interoperability channels or to improve shared systems. The maximum available award to each recipient is $6 million with only one application being accepted per county.
Steuben County will receive more than $5.8 million through the program.
Prior to issuing the awards, DHSES reviewed applications and provided technical assistance to applicants upon request.
New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray said funding public safety partners is core to the agency's mission.
"These grants will help counties in Upstate regions make upgrades to their emergency communications systems," he said. "New York's first responders need the highest-quality tools and resources to ensure communications are effective throughout an emergency response.