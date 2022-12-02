BELMONT — The Allegany County Sheriff's Office personnel have once again grown beards to support the Allegany County Area Foundation’s Shop with a Cop Christmas Program.
For the past 11 years officers have contributed to the program in exchange for the privilege of growing a beard during the fall hunting season, and female officers contribute through a 50-50 raffle.
This year the sheriff's office raised $1,763 ($1,520 through the beard for bucks program, $80 from the female officers and $163 from the TRIAD program).
“This is a great program for our area," Sheriff Rick Whitney said. "It gives underprivileged children a chance for the Merry Christmas that they might not otherwise have.”
Since the inception of the program in 2012, members of the sheriff’s office have raised and contributed $11,510.