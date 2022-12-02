Shop with a Cop funds

Allegany County Sheriff's Office Corrections Officer Robert Brooks (left) and Undersheriff Scott Cicirello (second left) are with Bruce Campbell (third from left), executive director of the Allegany County Area Foundation. Continuing from left are Sheriff Rick Whitney, Lt. Andrew Bigelow and Jail Administrator Chris Ivers.

BELMONT — The Allegany County Sheriff's Office personnel have once again grown beards to support the Allegany County Area Foundation’s Shop with a Cop Christmas Program.

For the past 11 years officers have contributed to the program in exchange for the privilege of growing a beard during the fall hunting season, and female officers contribute through a 50-50 raffle.

