WELLSVILLE — Working together is still the answer to getting Allegany County to share sales tax revenue with its towns and villages.
During a District IV legislators' meeting with officials from the towns and villages of Andover and Wellsville earlier this week, the question of sharing sales tax revenue was once again put on the table. At the last district meeting of 2022, both Wellsville Town Supervisor Shad Alsworth and Wellsville Mayor Randy Shayler broached the subject.
At that time, district legislators Steve Havey, Gary Barnes, and James Rumfelt said there was no interest among the rest of the legislators for sales-tax revenue sharing. They voiced the opinion then that town and village officials in Wellsville and Andover would have to work with their counterparts across the county to get a change pushed through.
Havey, the only District IV legislator in attendance at the most recent meeting, reiterated the same stance.
“We can’t get the legislators interested unless the people they represent are interested," he said. "There are probably nine out of the 15 legislators who don’t support the idea. There has been zero discussion at the county meetings."
Former county legislator Bill Dibble suggested that to get legislators to listen the mayors and supervisors should bring back the former supervisors and mayors association.
“I don’t know what happened to it, but it got some things done at one time,” Dibble said.
Both Shayler and Alsworth took the suggestion under consideration, saying that they had to get together with their fellow town and village officials to motivate the sales tax sharing initiative.
However, former Wellsville town supervisor Dar Fanton suggested the group research a study that was done about 20 years ago by Alfred University students that maintained the sales-tax issue was being dealt with in the best possible way for the communities across the county.
Also during the meeting, Allegany County's superintendent of public works, Tom Windus, was the featured speaker. He discussed the responsibilities of his department including maintaining the county’s equipment, buildings and grounds, including the board of elections and the jail buildings, as well as bridge maintenance, washing, inspection and painting.
On the subject of bridges he said the county washes 40 bridges every year. There are 308 bridges in the county and between four and five are rehabilitated each year, he said, which brought him to the state of the Madison Street Bridge in Wellsville.
That bridge is slated for replacement. The job was supposed to take place this past year, but a design problem caught by the New York State Department of Transportation has delayed the project, Windus said. He noted that the bridge, which is safe, is currently being redesigned and that once that phase is completed and approved the project will go out to bid.
He expects construction to begin in 2024.
“The bridge is safe; there is no problem there,” he noted.
The next District IV meeting will take place in May in Andover, with a date and time to be announced.