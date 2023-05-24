WELLSVILLE — The Allegany County Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired will hold an information fair from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, June 5 at the Wellsville American Legion, 23 Jefferson St.
Learn what is available in Allegany County not only to assist the visually impaired but programs to help everyone.
Participants include Dr. John Rundquist, NYS Commission for the Blind, David A. Howe Library, Office for the Agin and Pete Andolina with technology demonstrations and many others.
For more information, call (585) 593-2023.