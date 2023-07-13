ALLEGANY — The 78th Annual Allegany Central Alumni Dinner-Dance will be held on Aug. 5 at “The Hall,” the newly renovated cafeteria of the former Allegany high school building on North Fourth Street.
The event will begin with a cash bar cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m.; dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. The dinner will be catered by Ed and Patty (Ayers) Giardini, who graduated from Allegany Central in 1986, and Jim and Maureen (Straub) Kupiec.
Anniversary classes being honored this year will be the classes of 1943 (80 years), 1948 (75 years), 1953 (70 years), 1958 (65 years), 1963 (60 years), 1968 (55 years), 1973 (50 years), 1978 (45 years), 1983 (40 years), 1988 (35 years) and 1993 (30 years).
In addition to the honored classes, all Allegany Central alumni, spouses, friends, former teachers and employees are invited to attend and renew old friendships.
Organizers said a short meeting will be held after the dinner and presentation of checks will be made to the 2023 scholarship recipients.
Receiving the Allegany Central Alumni Scholarships this year are Ellie Strade, Michaella Rhodes and Karly Bruton.
Anyone who did not receive their newsletter and would still like to attend may contact Carolyn Hemphill at carolynh7@yahoo.com or go to www.allegany.org and download the letter from the Allegany Central Alumni page.
The cost for the event is $35. All reservations must be made and paid for by July 28 as there are only 150 seats available.