ALLEGANY — The 77th Annual Allegany Central Alumni Dinner-Dance will be held on Aug. 6 at the newly renovated cafeteria of the former high school building on North Fourth Street.
The event will begin with a cash bar cocktail hour at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., catered by Ed and Patty (Ayers) Giardini, who graduated from Allegany Central in 1986, and Jim and Maureen (Straub) Kupiec.
Anniversary classes being honored this year will be the classes of 1942 (80 years), 1947 (75 years), 1952 (70 years), 1957 (65 years), 1962 (60 years), 1967 (55 years), 1972 (50 years), 1977 (45 years), 1982 (40 years), 1987 (35 years) and 1992 (30 years).
In addition to the honored classes, all Allegany Central alumni, spouses, friends, former teachers and employees are invited to attend and renew old friendships, enjoy a good meal and dance the night away.
A short meeting will be held after the dinner and presentation of checks will be made to our 2022 scholarship recipients.
Receiving the Allegany Central Alumni Scholarships this year are Bradley Walton, John Charles and Kate Furlong. Kearstin Foster will receive the Clem & Ida Martiny Scholarship.
Anyone who did not receive their newsletter and would still like to attend, they may contact Carolyn Hemphill at carolynh7@yahoo.com or go to www.allegany.org and download the letter from the Allegany Central Alumni page.
The cost will be $34. All reservations must be made and paid for by July 29 as there are only 150 seats available.