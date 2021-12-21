More sales taxes have been collected in the region in the first 11 months of 2021 than in either of the last two years, state authorities announced Monday.
The Office of the State Comptroller, in its monthly local sales tax collections report, saw Western New York and every county and city in the region recording higher monthly and year-to-date totals than in 2019 or 2020 — even with the holiday shopping season included.
“As has been the case the past several months, November’s sales tax collections were greatly improved over last year,” Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said. “Although the bulk of holiday spending is expected to be reflected in December collections, November collections may have benefited from earlier shopping this year.”
The five counties and two cities with independent sales tax collections in the region all saw large gains in sales tax collections in November over the same month in 2020 — double-digit percentages, and almost 26% in the city of Olean. All seven reporting agencies saw double-digit increases compared to November 2019, as well.
In Allegany County, sales tax receipts in November were $1.85 million, up 14.1% over November 2020 and 10.2% over November 2019. In the year to date, the county has recorded $24.16 million in sales tax receipts, up 16.7% over the first 11 months of 2020. Compared to all of 2019, sales tax receipts for just January through November of this year are 7.99% higher.
In Cattaraugus County, sales tax receipts in November were $3 million, up 8.7% over November 2020 and 15.69% over November 2019. In the year to date, the county has recorded $42.53 million in sales tax receipts, up 18.4% over the first 11 months of 2020. Compared to all of 2019, sales tax receipts for just January through November of this year are 5.94% higher.
In the city of Olean, sales tax receipts in November were $393,053, up 25.8% over November 2020 and 16.38% over November 2019. In the year to date, the city has recorded $4.67 million in sales tax receipts, up 22% over the first 11 months of 2020. Compared to all of 2019, sales tax receipts for just January through November of this year are 7.92% higher.
In the city of Salamanca, sales tax receipts in November were $59,525, up 23.3% over November 2020 and 13.02% over November 2019. In the year to date, the city has recorded $741,646 in sales tax receipts, up 16% over the first 11 months of 2020. Compared to all of 2019, sales tax receipts for just January through November of this year are 9.92% higher.
In Western New York, sales tax receipts in November were $96.78 million, up 23.3% over November 2020 and 12.5% over November 2019. In the year to date, the region has recorded $1.14 billion in sales tax receipts, up 17.9% over the first 11 months of 2020. Compared to all of 2019, sales tax receipts for just January through November of this year are 2.86% higher.
Local increases were on par with others in the state. New York City’s estimated collections totaled $696 million, an increase of 12.6% – or nearly $78 million – when compared to November of 2020, the comptroller reported, and nearly every county experienced significant year-over-year growth in collections for November.
Rockland County saw the largest increase at 51%, followed by Cayuga County with a 40% increase and St. Lawrence County with a 32% increase.