ALFRED STATION — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women announced that individual grant applications are being accepted through Sept. 15.

Grants are awarded based on demonstration of need and applicant explanation on how the money will be used toward continued betterment. The Fund is slated to award 5 additional individual grants, of between $500 and $750, in 2022.

 

