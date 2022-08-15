ALFRED STATION — The Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women announced that individual grant applications are being accepted through Sept. 15.
Grants are awarded based on demonstration of need and applicant explanation on how the money will be used toward continued betterment. The Fund is slated to award 5 additional individual grants, of between $500 and $750, in 2022.
A thorough review of applications will precede award notifications in late October.
The vision of the Allegany-Cattaraugus-Chautauqua Fund for Women is to be a resource that will provide financial assistance and open doors for women who seek continued betterment. The Fund for Women exists to invest in the lives of women in our communities in order to promote sustained self-sufficiency. The goals of the Fund for Women are:
- To establish an endowed fund that will support the vision and mission of ACC FFW.
- To award individual and agency grants, on an annual basis, in direct proportion to our endowment, through a thorough review of applications.
- To promote philanthropy by and for women.
The ACC-FFW was established in 2017 to combat poverty in the tri-county area by providing women the opportunity to seek financial assistance for long-term self-improvement, and by promoting philanthropy by and for women. The ACC FFW is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and donations are tax deductible.