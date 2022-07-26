ALLEGANY — It’s not surprising to see elementary-age kids fascinated by bugs and insects, but how many are helping raise and watch over thousands of honey bees?
Easton Everetts, 6, has been doing just that for the past year.
An adventurous bee enthusiast, Easton is also selling the artisan honey his family’s bees produce in its raw, unfiltered form, and a local business has even offered its shelves as a place for customers to pick up a jar or two.
“You always hope your kids have an interest in certain things,” said Jenn Richter, Easton’s stepmother. “He’ll get home from school and immediately ask, ‘Can we go check on the bees? How are the bees doing today?’”
The idea came about during the pandemic as a safe outdoor activity that would keep everyone busy and productive, Richter said. Easton’s dad, Eric Everetts, researched what having an apiary would entail and found a hybrid hive model roughly 2x2x4 feet made in Australia.
After purchasing the apiary and ordering the bees in 2021, Richter said they’ve spent the past year building up the bee population and the amount of honey produced in the hives before harvesting.
“It really took off successfully and we got another one this year, so now Easton has two hives,” she said. “He helps his dad as the big-time assistant when they have to check on the frames to see how everything is going.”
Initially buying 1 pound of between 3,000 and 4,000 bees in 2021 and then purchasing 3 more pounds this year, Richter said the two apiaries are home to roughly 14,000.
After giving the bees all of last year and the first several months of this year to build up their honey supply, Richter said they were able to harvest their first batch of honey. She said just three frames of hives out of the seven in one apiary produced 1.5 gallons of honey.
“With flow hives, you go in and turn a key to pull the rack up just a hair to break the seal of the beeswax, and then you put a jar with a little tube and it pours right into the jar,” she said.
Richter said Easton is involved in ensuring the health of the bees. Because bees can get mites, she said he helps inspect them to make sure they’re healthy.
“You can let them sit right on your hand if you’re chill enough,” she explained. “A lot of the time, unless we’re getting into the hive, you don’t even need to wear bee suits.”
Because they live in a rural part of Allegany, Richter said there are plenty of fields and flowers around for the bees to pollinate. She said they have checked with neighbors and none of them are using pesticides that would harm the bees.
“They can go up to 6 miles away, and we have so many wildflowers in our area that it’s been pretty simple to get them to pollinate and bring it back to the hive,” she added.
With one batch bottled and another batch likely to be ready in a couple of weeks, Easton has already sold more than 20 jars of the stuff raw and unfiltered, first to family and friends as well as 10 jars to Union Tea Cafe in Olean.
“I’m friends with one of the people in charge at Union Tea, and she saw that we had honey on because I put a couple videos on Facebook of Easton getting it for the first time and how excited he was,” Richter said. “She reached out from Union Tea and asked to purchase some of our honey so they can offer it along with their tea, which we thought was a wonderful and exciting thing.”
Richter said everyone in Easton’s life has been proud of him and excited to see it. She said his grandparents were his first customers, personally delivering it to both pairs’ houses, which also means more places for him to eat it when he visits them.
“We have neighbors who of course have seen the hives and know this was something we’ve been working towards. They’ve been very good about coming up and asking if we have any for sale yet,” she said. “We have repeat customers waiting to get their next batch. Overall, it’s been a very positive experience for everyone.”