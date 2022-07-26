Allegany youth raising bees, selling honey in community

Six-year-old Easton Everetts holds a jar of honey from bees he and his family are raising in Allegany. Jars of the raw, unfiltered honey are for sale at Union Tea Café.

 Photo provided

ALLEGANY — It’s not surprising to see elementary-age kids fascinated by bugs and insects, but how many are helping raise and watch over thousands of honey bees?

Easton Everetts, 6, has been doing just that for the past year.

