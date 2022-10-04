Allegany Arts Association

WELLSVILLE — The Allegany Arts Association is asking all artists to help celebrate its 40th anniversary.

The AAA was founded in 1982 by a group of artists and enthusiasts who wanted to see access to the arts in the county expanded. For the last 40 years the organization has worked to develop programming that offers art activities to children through its free summer arts program, and programming at the Christmas and winter breaks.

