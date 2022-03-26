WELLSVILLE — Poets, get out your rhyming dictionaries because the 14th annual Poetry Slam is coming to the David A. Howe Library.
The Allegany Arts Association will host the event at 6 p.m. April 21. Once again, the name of the event has been altered to recognize the originator. The last time the Poetry Slam was held the name was changed to honor the late Adam Gayhart, a longtime participant and often the top prize winner. The Alfred man passed away unexpectedly in 2017.
In his obituary it was noted, “In 2012 he began competing in the annual Poetry Slam sponsored by the Allegany Arts Association and the first year he won First Prize. Since then, he has taken every place, Second, Third, and Honorable Mention, culminating with a First Prize again this year (2017).”
The Poetry Slam was the brainchild of long-time AAA member and newsletter editor Joanne Allen. She was employed as an executive secretary for the Wellsville Central School District for 40 years, retiring in 2005, and she was a world traveler. She passed away in May 2020.
Members of the AAA recall that Allen was dedicated to informing the area about what was happening in the arts and was an avid fan of poetry. She conceived the Poetry Slam and was enthusiastic about hosting it every year.
After the two-year COVID-enforced hiatus, the AAA decided to bring the Poetry Slam back. In honor of Allen, they have changed the name to the Joanne Allen and Adam Gayhart Memorial Poetry Slam.
Poets from across the area are invited to read their poems for a fee of $2 per poem, and up to three poems. Only original work will be accepted. First, second and third prize and honorable mention will be determined by the audience. The First prize winner will receive $50, the second prize winner wins $25 and the third brings $15. Those winning honorable mention will be mentioned in the announcement of the winners.
Registration for poets will be at the door starting at 5:30 p.m. or, for those who wish, preregister by texting (585) 610-5343.
For the audience, $2 entry tickets will be sold at the door. The ticket allows the audience to vote for their favorite poem. The votes will be counted by members of the AAA.
Proceeds from the event go to the AAA to promote the arts across Allegany County.