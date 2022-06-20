WELLSVILLE — The Allegany Arts Association is putting out a call to local artists for their help by participating in its upcoming painted chair or table auction.
Organizers said the event will help raise funds for the programs offered by the association throughout the year to both adults and children — and it will help raise awareness about the organization, which is celebrating its 40th year.
Any artist is welcome to donate a chair to the auction, with the deadline currently the first week in August. The chairs will be auctioned to the public at a date yet to be determined, possibly September. The AAA asks that interested artists register their intentions with the organization by the end of June.
The chair or table does not have to be new. Artists are encouraged to repurpose old wooden tables or chairs and create a functional or decorative work of art. For those who do not have a chair they can paint, the AAA has encouraged donations of chairs and will have some available to interested artists.
The painted chair concept was first introduced by local artists who painted children’s chairs and decorative tables. In 2010 Music on the Lawn sponsored a painted Adirondack Chair auction in which more than a dozen artists participated. Artists painted chairs with the likenesses of kittens, flowers, the Pink House and even tourist attractions such as the mesas of Monument Valley in Arizona. They painted in their own styles or utilized the techniques of Jackson Pollock, Georgia O’Keeffe or VanGogh.
A few years later the AAA hosted a similar event with a variety of colorfully painted children’s chairs. Both events caught the imagination of both the artists and the public and proved to be good fundraisers organizers said.
Artists may register for the event by texting (585) 610-5343 or emailing kathr_2002@yahoo.com, or by calling (585) 593-4161.
Donations of wooden chairs or tables may be dropped off or picked up at 345 S. Main St. by first calling (585) 593-4161.
For more details about the event go to the Allegany Arts Association webpage or Facebook page.
Artists are reminded that this is a family-friendly, public event and should paint their entries accordingly.