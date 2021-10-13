WILLING — After a year off, Allegany County artists and artisans are finishing up preparations for the 33rd Allegany Artisans Studio Tour this weekend.
The tours, at sites across the county, run from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Special pre-tour events at select studios will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday.
Artists from across the county have been getting ready for weeks to open their studios and homes to visitors from around the Southern Tier and Pennsylvania and are dealing with the safety measures required by the pandemic. In 2020 the tour was cancelled due to COVID-19.
“All the artisans are doing things to deal with COVID and people coming into their homes and their studios. Everyone is requiring masks and hand sanitizing, but it just is not like displaying your artwork someplace — this is people coming into your home and into your studio where you work,” said Pat Shannon Gay, an artist on the tour since 2014.
After having to personally deal with COVID-19, Gay said she does not like the idea of strangers coming into her home this year. Instead, she is converting her 100-year-old barn into a studio space.
“It is something I’ve wanted to do and this year the studio tour is the catalyst,” she said, noting that up until a few weeks ago one of her six Connemara ponies was still living in the barn.
For the last three weeks, she and her husband have been cleaning, repairing and, in some cases, renovating the barn and turning its six box stalls into a place to display art. More work has been done to repair the walls and walkway of the former cow barn. They have built new doors, repaired stalls painted, and are busy landscaping the barnyard to allow visitors to walk safely. They are even making an area to facilitate parking off Palmer Road where the studio is located.
The tour will serve almost as a ribbon cutting, as Gay plans to expand her studio workplace on to the second story and hopes to hold workshops with plein air — outdoor painting — opportunities for artists.
“We have some camping places so I’m going to offer painting workshops to artists from the city to work out here in the country,” she said. “We have the landscape for it.”
Joining Gay in her studio is a new artist to the tour, Vicki White. She does wood burning on slab wood and any other wood that catches her eye. She uses various mediums for coloring.
According to Gay, White finds the animals within the wood and with her wood burning skills brings them out of the wood. She also makes drums and will have them on display.
For more information on the Allegany Artisans Tour, visit www.AlleganyArtisans.com or pick up a brochure at area businesses.