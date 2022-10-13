ALLEGANY — The Allegany Area Historical Association Heritage Center, 25 N. Second St., will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
Visitors are welcome to stop in to see the displays or do family history research. This will be the last time the Center will be open until spring. If you need anything before then, please contact them at AlleganyHeritageCenter@gmail.com or through their Facebook page.
The Association will have their first annual meeting since 2019 at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Heritage Center to elect all of the officers and Board of Trustees members and consider changes to the Constitution. After the meeting, there will be a presentation by Char Sendlakowski, president, about businesses that were on the numbered streets in the village such as Keyes Hardware, Lahr's Hotel, and Bascom Hall. Refreshments will be served. The public is cordially invited to attend.