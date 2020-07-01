ALLEGANY — Citing the need for an “abundance of caution,” members of the Allegany Area Historical Association have announced they will close on-site operations at the Heritage Center until next spring.
Francie Potter, president of the non-profit organization, said the measure is being taken to protect a number of its senior members from the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization had hoped to reopen in late June.
“This (closure) will include no open Wednesdays, no fall programs or meetings, no Christmas cookie sale and no Community Christmas service,” Potter said. “We will, however, continue to send our usual newsletters. If anyone needs to get hold of us, they can message us on our Facebook page or email us at AlleganyHeritageCenter@gmail.com.”
Potter said the organization was founded in 1981 as an off-shoot of the Allegany Sesquicentennial that was celebrated that year. The organization was initially operated out of the basement of Allegany Town Hall, which had served as the town jail at one time.
“And then the Methodist Episcopal congregation was going out (of operation) and there was talk of tearing the building down and making it into a parking lot” or senior housing, Potter said, noting community officials didn’t like either option. “So they came to us and said, ‘Do you want the building.’”
The group decided they would set up the organization in the historic church built in 1855 and, with restoration help provided by Allegany contractor Mel Duggan, were able to eventually move in. The structure, renamed the Heritage Center and located at 25 N. 2nd St., has served as the organization’s home for archives, records, documents, gatherings and presentations for more than 30 years.
Potter provided additional information on why the organization decided to close for now.
“Our members are older, so a lot of those who come to the meetings, won’t come to the meetings,” she explained. “I probably wouldn’t go” either.
In addition, the organization didn’t feel comfortable asking speakers to attend sessions, as they, and the audience, might be put at risk.
“So, we just decided to wait until spring and see how it goes,” she added.
Potter said the organization is fortunate that its coffers are in good shape, and therefore are not in dire need of the annual cookie sale for funds.
“We could afford to not do this, so we just decided that why put anybody at risk if we don’t have to,” she commented.
Potter said members are hopeful of answering all Facebook inquiries requesting historical information in the community.
As for the newsletters, which carry a number of historical accounts on families, individuals, activities, businesses and places in the community, Potter will continue to put them together and mail them out to area residents.