WELLSVILLE — Allegany Arc and The Arc of Steuben have officially merged to become The Arc Allegany-Steuben, the organizations announced Monday.
Both agencies are affiliated chapters of The Arc of the United States and The Arc New York and provide services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families.
The two organizations began to explore a merger in 2019, beginning a multi-step process to ensure the merger would be beneficial to each organization, the people supported and the associates. The merger was approved by both boards of directors as well as The Arc New York.
“The success of our newly unified organization is thanks to both the Allegany and Steuben associates who have worked hard to steer a strong course for our agency and for their efforts in support of this journey of unification,” said Mike Damiano, executive director of The Arc Allegany-Steuben.
Damiano was Allegany Arc’s CEO before the merger.
With the merger, he said the larger, unified organization allows an expansion of programming and services. The Arc of Allegany-Steuben will provide services to approximately 1,000 people with disabilities, with the support of more than 800 associates and a budget of $34 million.
The organization provides residential, day habilitation, employment, family, community and social supports. It also operates a Business Services Division, which includes PWI, Wellsville Redemption Center, At Your Service Contract Cleaning, Steuben Area Rides and Star Enterprises; Janitorial Services, Screen Printing Services, Embroidery Services, Assembly & Mailing Services and Mini Storage.
The Arc of Allegany-Steuben’s board of directors includes Kevin Gildner, president; Denece Gossie, vice president; Linda Pullman, treasurer; Olivia Dates, secretary; and members Art Stilwell, Helen Binkowski, Linda Clayson, Amie Coots, Linda Elias Carl, Paul Greenfield, Pauline Holbrook, Ed Pekarek, Jim Stevens, Tom Talbett Jr., Debbie Thompson and Ed Wilson.
Administrative offices are located at 50 Farnum St. in Wellsville and One Arc Way in Bath.