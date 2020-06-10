ALLEGANY — Organizers of the 76th Annual Allegany Central Alumni Dinner-Dance canceled this year’s event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The alumni board made the decision to cancel the event in order to protect the health of all its members. Officials said the decision to cancel wasn’t easy to decide, but one that had to be made for the overall good of the alumni.
The anniversary classes, 1995, 1990, 1985, 1980, 1975, 1970, 1965, 1960, 1955, 1950, 1945 and 1940, that were to be honored this year will be included with next year’s honorees. Alumni members are asked to make plans on joining next year’s dinner-dance on Aug. 7, 2021, as the organization continues on with the annual event.
Organizers said that while the class of 2020’s three scholarship winners are usually introduced and presented with their awards at the banquet, they will still receive them from the alumni association.
The three winners, Ron Jakubczyk, Nicole Marra and Madison Smith, will receive scholarships in the amount of $1,000 per school year for four years.
Ron is the son of Ron and Tina (Shabala, class of 1987) Jakubczyk. He is planning on attending West Virginia University and majoring in mechanical engineering.
Nicole is the daughter of Paul and Lisa Marra. She will attend the University at Buffalo, and has not decided on a major yet but will be minoring in business.
Madison is the daughter of Jeff (class of 1989) and Patty Smith. Madison will attend West Virginia University to major in interactive design for media.
Emily Giardini is this year’s recipient of the Miss Dorothy Karl Scholarship and Taylor Davis is the recipient of the Clem and Ida Martiny Scholarship. Both scholarships are a one-time payment in the amount of $1,000.
Emily is the daughter of Tony (class of 1990) and Jen (Shelc, class of 1990) Giardini. Emily plans to attend St. Bonaventure University and major in childhood education. Taylor is the daughter of Tom (class of 1987) and Janna Davis. She will attend SUNY Geneseo to major in early childhood special education.