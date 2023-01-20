ALLEGANY — The Allegany 60-Plus Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Birch Run Senior Center for guest speaker Tom Miller.
Arts and crafts is at 9 a.m. Mondays and Wii bowling is at 10 a.m. Wednesdays, both at the Birch Run Club.
Walking at the Fourth and Maple Street Complex is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
