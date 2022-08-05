ALLEGANY — The Allegany 60-Plus Club will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday for a chicken barbecue. The pre-paid event will be held at the Birch Run Senior Center.

The Ohio Island trip will be held Aug. 16-18. The bus leaves from the center at 8 a.m.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social