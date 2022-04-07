ALLEGANY — The Allegany 60-Plus Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Birch Run Senior Center. There will be a crazy Easter hat contest at this meeting.
There will be an upcoming trip to the Buffalo Transportation Pierce-Arrow Museum, lunch at Hofbräuhaus Buffalo or Chef’s Restaurant and then the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens. Bus departs from the senior center at 8 a.m.
Arts and crafts are held Mondays at 9:30 a.m. Walking at the old high school from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
There is no more Wii bowling on Wednesdays.