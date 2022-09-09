ALLEGANY — The Allegany 60-Plus Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Birch Run Senior Center. Nat Smith will speak on the history of Worth W. Smith Co.

The Lake Erie Wine Trail trip is Sept. 15. The bus leaves from the senior center at 8:45 a.m.

