ALLEGANY — The Allegany 60-Plus Club will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Birch Run Senior Center. Meetings are the second and fourth Tuesdays.

Crafts are held at 9:30 a.m. Mondays, and Wii bowling is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the senior center.

Walking at the old high school is 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday.

No walking or bowling on Monday for President's Day.

 

