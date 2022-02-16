.Heavy rain may fall on a deep primed snowpack leading to the melt
increasing. Flows in rivers may increase quickly and reach critical
levels.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible.
* WHERE...Much of western New York, including the following
counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Livingston,
Monroe, Niagara, Erie, Orleans, and Wyoming.
* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...There is increasing confidence that excessive runoff may
result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations. The greatest threat for flooding will
be in ice jam prone areas, such as the Buffalo area creeks and
near Sunset Bay on Cattaraugus creek. Creeks and streams may rise
out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban
areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Warm weather through Thursday will result in significant
melting of the extensive snow pack over the region. A storm
system will generate between an inch and inch and a half of
rain over western New York, most of which will come from
midday Thursday through Thursday evening. The combination of
the significant rainfall and extensive snow melt may cause
flooding along creeks and rivers.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop. This is especially the case
for those living in ice jam prone areas along the Buffalo area
creeks and Cattaraugus creek. Others that have experienced ice jam
flooding in the past should also be extra vigilant during this
period.
&&