Cattaraugus County voters will go to the polls Tuesday in an unusual special election in August in the 23rd Congressional District and a Republican primary in the new 23rd.
All registered voters are eligible to vote in the special election between Democrat Max Della Pia and Joe Sempolinski to complete the unexpired term of former Rep. Tom Reed who resigned in May.
Sempolinsk, the Steuben County Republican Party chairman and a former district aide for Reed, is hoping for a big turnout in the Republican primary between state GOP Chairman Nicholas Langworthy and Buffalo developer and former candidate for governor Carl Paladino to boost voter turnout.
Della Pia, a retired Air Force colonel and chairman of the Tioga County Democratic Party, is hoping an endorsement from Gov. Kathy Houchul Sunday will boost voter turnout in his direction.
“We need leaders who fight tirelessly for veterans, women, healthcare, and to lower cost for working families,” Hochul said in a statement. “That’s why I am endorsing Max Della Pia in the special election for New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Max is an experienced Air Force veteran who leads by example and values accountability in public service. I am confident he will continue fighting for the rights of all New Yorkers in Washington and urge you to vote for Max Della Pia on Aug. 23.”
Della Pia said, “I feel honored and privileged to have Governor Hochul, the first female governor of New York, supporting me. The Governor has lead New York through difficult times, and I am confident that she is leading New York into a resurgence.”
Regardless of the winner of the special election, Della Pia is already on the November ballot as the Democratic opponent to the winner of the Langworthy-Paladino primary.
Della Pia has also been endorsed by state Comptroller Thomas DiNaoli.
For his part, Langworthy is making a final tour of the new 23rd Congressional District on Monday.
He will be with Cattaraugus County Republican Party Chairman Robert C. Keis Sr. at Green Acres Cafe on North Union Street at 9 a.m., and at 11 a.m., he’ll join Allegany County Republican Chairman Mike Healey at the Kopper Keg in Cuba for a town hall-style forum.
Keis on Sunday predicted a very close race between Langworthy and Paladino and said Langworthy is hitting again as many of the counties as he can.
The number of voters taking advantage of early voters was lower than that of the June primary.
The Cattaraugus County Board of Elections reported that in nine days of early voting, voters cast 505 votes in the special election and 228 in the Republican primary. There were 70 voters at both early voting sites on Sunday.
Polls are open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday.