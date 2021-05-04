ALBANY (TNS) — The state's top judge says all New York judges and their staffs are expected to be back to working at their assigned courthouses in three weeks.
Chief Judge Janet DiFiore said Monday the court system is incrementally returning to work with staffing levels at 80 percent in courts outside New York City and 75 percent within the five boroughs.
The entirety of judges and their staffs is expected by May 24, DiFiore said.
"Our re‐staffing sends an important message to the public, and to our partners in government that our judges and staff are present in our courthouses doing the people's business and supporting the state's economic reopening at this critical time when the COVID metrics have improved significantly, more and more people are getting vaccinated and restrictions on business, cultural and recreational activities are being lifted," DiFiore said.
She said the return of judges will allow for an increase in civil and criminal trials as well as other proceedings. She said more than 70 trials were set to start this week — the largest increase since the COVID-19 pandemic forced courts to go virtual.
The chief judge said the courts will continue safety measures such as taking the temperature of all visitors and mandating masks be worn and social distancing be practiced. She said virtual courts will still be used where in-person appearances are not needed.
DiFiore said in the last week more than 1,100 online nonjury trials and hearings were held virtually, in addition to judges presiding over conferences for more than 6,100 matters.
The chief judge ended her message saying: "I once again urge you to remain disciplined in doing all that you can and should be doing to keep yourselves and those around you safe."
