ALFRED — Alfred University has ambitious plans to develop a new sports complex with a price tag of up to $20 million atop Jericho Hill in the Town of Alfred.
The Saxon Hill project will increase the university’s intercollegiate athletic offerings, boost student recruitment and retention efforts, and significantly increase enrollment.
Alfred's Board of Trustees on July 19 unanimously approved moving the project to the design phase. The Saxon Hill complex will be located on 40 acres on the university-owned Jericho Hill property at the corner of Jericho Hill Road and Kenyon Road, about 1.8 miles south of campus. Clark, Patterson and Lee, a Buffalo-based architecture, engineering, and planning firm, will design the site.
“The Saxon Hill project, once complete, will dramatically enhance the student experience at Alfred University,” Mark Zupan, Alfred University president, said. “Our board of trustees deserves credit for making this important commitment, which benefits all our students — athletes and non-athletes alike.”
Paul Vecchio, director of athletics, said the new facility will enhance the student experience at Alfred.
“These facilities will provide expanded opportunities for club teams and intramurals as well as recreational space for our entire campus community," he said. "I am excited about how Saxon Hill will complement the wonderful options that already exist with our world-class Equestrian Center and Foster Lake. All three recreational spaces will lie within 1.5 miles of each other and form unique experiences that few universities within our region can offer.”
On the whole, the Saxon Hill project will:
• Add two turf fields, a baseball diamond, an outdoor track, and additional softball playing facilities, which will support the University’s existing intercollegiate football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s track and field programs.
• Enable the addition of new sports, such as field hockey, baseball, archery, women’s rugby and men’s volleyball.
• Provide enhanced opportunities for cross country, track and field, and intramural and club sports.
• Provide regular shuttle service between the Saxon Hill complex and campus.
• Increase student prospect visits, recruitment, and retention rates for the university.
• Result in an additional 125 more students each academic year.
Vecchio noted that the new sports complex will make it much easier to accommodate practice times for a growing number of teams. Currently, all teams (football, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s lacrosse) that use Yunevich Stadium at Merrill Field, the university’s lone on-campus turf field, must share that facility.
Practices can at times run as late as 11 p.m. The Saxon Hill facility, with two turf fields, will allow for a more normalized schedule for practices.
“For our athletic department, we are excited to leverage the recruiting opportunities that a vibrant and competitive Division III program provides to our campus by not only enhancing the experiences for our current student-athletes, but also bringing over 100 more students to discover all that Alfred University has to offer,” Vecchio said.
The design phase of the project, which includes finalizing architectural plans and securing the necessary permitting needed for construction, is expected to last 10-12 months. Once a design is finalized and approved, construction would take approximately one year.
The project is estimated to cost $18 million to $20 million. Philanthropy will play a key role in providing the necessary funding. The university has already received $3.25 million in gifts given or committed, along with an additional $1 million bequest dedicated to maintenance of the complex.