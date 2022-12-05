ALFRED — Alfred University will host the initial leg of the torch relay run leading up to the FISU World University Winter Games in Lake Placid, Jan. 12-23.
Alfred is one of nearly 20 communities in New York State and Canada which will host stops on the torch run over the next several weeks, culminating with the lighting of the flame during the Games opening ceremony on Jan. 12.
Five torch bearers have been chosen to participate in the relay run on the Alfred campus on Wednesday, beginning at 10 a.m. Four — Ashley O’Toole, Mikaela Perez, Neil Peters and Alina Zabihailo — are Saxon student-athletes. The fifth, Charles Bellows, is a doctoral student in glass science engineering whose thesis project developed the glass awards medallions that will be presented to athletes competing in the Lake Placid Games.
The torch run will begin near Ade Hall and proceed south to Allen Way and end in front of Harder Hall, where a brief ceremony will be held. The ceremony, led by a representative of the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games, will include remarks from Mark Zupan, Alfred University's president; Gabrielle Gaustad, dean of the Inamori School of Engineering; and Becky Prophet, retired professor of theater and mayor of the village of Alfred.
After the ceremony, the torch will be transported to Syracuse University, where a similar run and ceremony will be held. The torch used in the relay events leading to Lake Placid is made of an LED light which illuminates a “flame” made from glass.
Torch Run host communities are chosen in part for their embracing of sustainability initiatives. Alfred University’s Inamori School of Engineering offers a degree program in renewable energy, and its glass science program is currently involved in projects focused on glass reuse and recycling. The awards medallions designed and created at Alfred University are made from recycled glass materials.
FISU (the International University Sports Federation) will hold its World Conference during the Games, from Jan. 13-15, during which time it will discuss ways to mitigate the negative impact of climate change on winter sports and recreation.