World University Games medal

Alfred University students and faculty helped design and make the medals for this winter’s Lake Placid 2023 FISU World University Games.

 John DiGiacomo

ALFRED — Alfred University will host the initial leg of the torch relay run leading up to the FISU World University Winter Games in Lake Placid, Jan. 12-23.

Alfred is one of nearly 20 communities in New York State and Canada which will host stops on the torch run over the next several weeks, culminating with the lighting of the flame during the Games opening ceremony on Jan. 12.

